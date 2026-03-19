The Music Box Theater presents Birthday in the Box

The Music Box Theater is turning 15 years old, and this anniversary extravaganza will feature the very best of the cabaret company’s repertoire. The Fab Five four-piece band will re-deliver audience favorites and iconic moments from their 15-year run.

For this production, audiences will be able to give their favorite songs another moment in the spotlight. They’ll be able to help the cast by selecting their favorite numbers originally sung by each of the five lead performers and the whole group.

The five performers will include Rebekah Dahl and Brad Scarborough (founders), Luke Wrobel, Cay Taylor, and Kristina Sullivan. Supporting the cast will be a four-piece band,: Austin Biel, keyboard, guitar and trumpet; Long Le, bass; Mark McCain, lead guitar and mandolin; and Art Gilligan, percussion.

Wine, beer, and snacks will be available.