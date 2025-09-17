The Music Box Theater presents Back to the '80s

If you don’t remember the 80s, The Music Box Theater is here to help you recall this wild and wonderful musical time-period in an all-new production, Back to the '80s. Awesome arrangements of many of the songs from the '80s will be interspersed with hilarious hijinks typical from The Music Box Theater cast.

The show will feature everything you want from the most dramatic decade - murder, money, intrigue, wrestlers, shoulder pads and aliens! Oh, and music.The show will feature classics originally sung by Aerosmith (“Walk This Way”), Queen/INXS (“Another One Bites the Dust/Need You Tonight”), Simple Minds (“Don’t You Forget About Me”), Neil Diamond (“Hello Again”), U2 (“With or Without You”), Tiffany (“I Think We’re Alone Now”), and more.