The 2025 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour features new short films from the most recnet festival. Driven by innovation and experimentation, the festival’s short-film program has long been established as a place to discover original new voices in independent film, such as Andrea Arnold, Lake Bell, Damien Chazelle, the Duplass brothers, and Taika Waititi.
Short Film Program
- Azi - Directed by Montana Mann (U.S.A.)
- Debaters - Directed by Alex Heller (U.S.A.)
- Grandma Nai Who Played Favorites - Directed by Chheangkea (Cambodia/France)
- Hurikán - Directed by Jan Saska (Czech Republic )
- Such Good Friends - Directed by Bri Klaproth (U.S.A.)
- SUSANA - Directed by Gerardo Coello Escalante and Amandine Thomas (Mexico/U.S.A.)
- We Were the Scenery - Directed by Christopher Radcliff (U.S.A.)
The 2025 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour features new short films from the most recnet festival. Driven by innovation and experimentation, the festival’s short-film program has long been established as a place to discover original new voices in independent film, such as Andrea Arnold, Lake Bell, Damien Chazelle, the Duplass brothers, and Taika Waititi.
Short Film Program
- Azi - Directed by Montana Mann (U.S.A.)
- Debaters - Directed by Alex Heller (U.S.A.)
- Grandma Nai Who Played Favorites - Directed by Chheangkea (Cambodia/France)
- Hurikán - Directed by Jan Saska (Czech Republic )
- Such Good Friends - Directed by Bri Klaproth (U.S.A.)
- SUSANA - Directed by Gerardo Coello Escalante and Amandine Thomas (Mexico/U.S.A.)
- We Were the Scenery - Directed by Christopher Radcliff (U.S.A.)
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$7-$9