The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour features new short films from the most recnet festival. Driven by innovation and experimentation, the festival’s short-film program has long been established as a place to discover original new voices in independent film, such as Andrea Arnold, Lake Bell, Damien Chazelle, the Duplass brothers, and Taika Waititi.

Short Film Program

  • Azi - Directed by Montana Mann (U.S.A.)
  • Debaters - Directed by Alex Heller (U.S.A.)
  • Grandma Nai Who Played Favorites - Directed by Chheangkea (Cambodia/France)
  • Hurikán - Directed by Jan Saska (Czech Republic )
  • Such Good Friends - Directed by Bri Klaproth (U.S.A.)
  • SUSANA - Directed by Gerardo Coello Escalante and Amandine Thomas (Mexico/U.S.A.)
  • We Were the Scenery - Directed by Christopher Radcliff (U.S.A.)

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour features new short films from the most recnet festival. Driven by innovation and experimentation, the festival’s short-film program has long been established as a place to discover original new voices in independent film, such as Andrea Arnold, Lake Bell, Damien Chazelle, the Duplass brothers, and Taika Waititi.

Short Film Program

  • Azi - Directed by Montana Mann (U.S.A.)
  • Debaters - Directed by Alex Heller (U.S.A.)
  • Grandma Nai Who Played Favorites - Directed by Chheangkea (Cambodia/France)
  • Hurikán - Directed by Jan Saska (Czech Republic )
  • Such Good Friends - Directed by Bri Klaproth (U.S.A.)
  • SUSANA - Directed by Gerardo Coello Escalante and Amandine Thomas (Mexico/U.S.A.)
  • We Were the Scenery - Directed by Christopher Radcliff (U.S.A.)

WHEN

WHERE

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.mfah.org/calendar/sundance-shorts

TICKET INFO

$7-$9

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.