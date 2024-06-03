The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Jazz on Film

Jazz on Film features three weekends of special screenings celebrating the rich and varied intersections of jazz and cinema. Organized by guest curator Peter Lucas, this year’s program features the Houston premiere of the new documentary on bossa nova pioneers, Elis and Tom from Roberto de Oliveira and Jom Tob Azulay; Bruce Weber’s Let’s Get Lost (1988); and a special 50th anniversary screening of Sun Ra’s Space Is the Place (1974).

