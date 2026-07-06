The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Going Underground: The Jewels of Bernhard Schobinger" opening day

"Going Underground: The Jewels of Bernhard Schobinger: traces the radical career of Swiss avant-garde artist Bernhard Schobinger, who has created some of the most distinctive, influential, and pathbreaking jewelry of the past five decades.

One of the most significant artists working in contemporary jewelry today, Bernhard Schobinger reimagines it as a subversive medium, using scavenged and alternative materials to reveal their hidden histories. Going Underground, the first U.S. exhibition to examine Schobinger’s career, features pivotal pieces of experimental jewelry and selected sculptures from 1968 to the present, with necklaces, bracelets, and rings drawn from prominent private collections and the holdings of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

The exhibition explores the artist’s work in critical dialogue with the long shadow of World War II, the anarchy of punk music, and the political and cultural forces that have shaped his life. Schobinger’s aesthetic inspirations include Dadaism and Concrete Art. His Swiss cultural inheritance and an abiding interest in Japanese culture have also informed his practice.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 3, 2027.