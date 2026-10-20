The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents David Hockney: "Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)" opening day

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will host the U.S. debut of David Hockney: "Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)," the acclaimed immersive installation created by Hockney in collaboration with London's Lightroom.

The exhibition marks the first opportunity for U.S. audiences to experience the groundbreaking 50-minute filmic environment, which traces six decades of Hockney's artistic experimentation through monumental projections, animation, music, photography, painting, and the artist's own narration.

In addition to the immersive installation, MFAH will present related Hockney works, including a selection of works on paper, providing broader context for American audiences encountering the project.

The exhibition will be on display through September 6.