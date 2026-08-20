The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Bold and Brilliant: The Rise of Black American Magazines, 1930 - 1970" opening day

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Bold and Brilliant: The Rise of Black American Magazines, 1930 - 1970," the first exhibition dedicated to the photographers who worked for the more than 300 general-interest magazines that were published across the country for the Black community, spanning the eras of the Great Migration, Civil Rights activism, and the Black Is Beautiful movement.

"Bold and Brilliant" will present more than 100 images by 50 photographers, shown alongside the vintage spreads in which they originally appeared. Because nearly all of these images were produced for publication in magazines - the primary way readers of this era encountered photography - most of these photographs are being displayed for the first time in the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 31.