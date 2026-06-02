The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "American Modernism from the Charles Butt Collection" opening day

Highlighting the collection of philanthropist and Texas native Charles Butt, "American Modernism from the Charles Butt Collection" features more than 80 works of art by icons such as Thomas Hart Benton, Stuart Davis, Jacob Lawrence, Joan Mitchell, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Andrew Wyeth, and Texas artists Mary Bonner and Everett Gee Jackson.

The exhibition recontextualizes the multifold histories of art in the United States by sharing Butt’s perspective on American creativity and presenting selections from his collection to the public for the first time. Organized into five thematic sections, the works on view reflect Butt's lifelong passions and their impact on his collecting.



The exhibition will remain on display through January 17, 2027.