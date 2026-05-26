The Moth Mainstage: American Dreams

For the first time ever, The Moth Mainstage is coming to Houston with a night of unforgettable stories. Five storytellers will share true tales exploring the theme of American Dreams. Do they even exist anymore? For whom? What happens when the dream rubs up against reality? What happens when it's dashed or deferred? And what happens when the dream comes true?

A veteran returning home. A poet swinging big for love. A farmer staking it all on her herd. Stories of American Dreams, in all their heartbreak and hope. The evening features new stories alongside favorites from the archive, as told by beloved Moth storytellers Jackie Andrews, Alistair Bane, John Paul Brammer, George Sumner, and Renita Walls. Jon Goode will serve as host, joined by a musical guest.