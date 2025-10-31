The Moody Center for the Arts presents "Imaging After Photography" opening day

The Moody Center for the Arts presents "Imaging After Photography," a timely exhibition responding to the transformative influence of artificial intelligence on the medium of photography. This presentation includes works by Nouf Aljowaysir, Refik Anadol, Grégory Chatonsky, Sofia Crespo, Joan Fontcuberta, Lisa Oppenheim, and Trevor Paglen.

Offering a diverse range of works made since 2016, "Imaging After Photography" highlights artists who incorporate contemporary technologies into their practice in order to reflect on the history and future of photography. With a specific concern for the rise of generative AI, the artworks prompt questions about unchecked biases in datasets and encoded in algorithms; the power of digital extraction and distillation to both reveal truth and corrupt it; and the impact of visualizing recovered histories, concurrent realities, and speculative futures.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 9, 2026.