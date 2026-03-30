The Montrose Center presents Empowering Our Future Gala: Once Upon a Time

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Image courtesy of The Montrose Center

The Montrose Center presents Empowering Our Future Gala: Once Upon a Time, an enchanting evening of celebration and community. Inspired by the courage and creativity of LGBTQ+ youth, they’re reimagining classic fairy tales with a modern twist - because in this story, everyone gets to write their own happily ever after.

The Montrose Center presents Empowering Our Future Gala: Once Upon a Time, an enchanting evening of celebration and community. Inspired by the courage and creativity of LGBTQ+ youth, they’re reimagining classic fairy tales with a modern twist - because in this story, everyone gets to write their own happily ever after.

WHEN

WHERE

The Ballroom at Bayou Place
500 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/8b3eec4f-943a-4d29-a7d4-1985efcb083f/events/vevt:58431d59-ea31-4ad0-877c-e4c833eaae5f/home/story

TICKET INFO

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