The Montrose Center presents Empowering Our Future Gala: Once Upon a Time
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Image courtesy of The Montrose Center
The Montrose Center presents Empowering Our Future Gala: Once Upon a Time, an enchanting evening of celebration and community. Inspired by the courage and creativity of LGBTQ+ youth, they’re reimagining classic fairy tales with a modern twist - because in this story, everyone gets to write their own happily ever after.
The Montrose Center presents Empowering Our Future Gala: Once Upon a Time, an enchanting evening of celebration and community. Inspired by the courage and creativity of LGBTQ+ youth, they’re reimagining classic fairy tales with a modern twist - because in this story, everyone gets to write their own happily ever after.