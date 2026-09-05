The Menninger Clinic presents MindForward Luncheon

Mental health advocate Kevin Hines will share his story of hope, resilience and recovery during The Menninger Clinic’s MindForward luncheon. After surviving a suicide attempt from the Golden Gate Bridge, Hines has dedicated his life to suicide prevention and mental health advocacy, inspiring countless people around the world.

During the luncheon, Hines will join KHOU’s Deborah Duncan for a live, onstage interview about overcoming adversity, finding hope and the importance of mental health care. Chaired by Paula Sutton, the luncheon will honor Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale and support Menninger’s clinical care, research and training programs.