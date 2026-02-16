The Menil Collection presents "The Gift of Drawing: Cy Twombly" opening day

Cy Twombly, Untitled, 1986. Acrylic and oil on handmade paper, 21 × 28 in. (53.3 × 71.1cm). The Menil Collection, Houston, Gift of the Cy Twombly Foundation. © Cy Twombly Foundation

The Menil Collection presents "The Gift of Drawing: Cy Twombly," which features a selection of some 30 works gifted to the museum by the Cy Twombly Foundation that underscores the Menil’s importance as an international destination for the study, presentation, and appreciation of Twombly’s work.

Those highlighted in the exhibition cover three decades of the artist’s activity, from the 1950s to the 1980s, and feature a broad range of materials, from graphite to oil paint; techniques such as drawing and collage; and themes that are fundamental to his entire practice, such as classical antiquity, eroticism, and nature.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 9.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.menil.org/exhibition/the-gift-of-drawing-cy-twombly

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
