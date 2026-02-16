The Menil Collection presents "The Gift of Drawing: Cy Twombly" opening day

The Menil Collection presents "The Gift of Drawing: Cy Twombly," which features a selection of some 30 works gifted to the museum by the Cy Twombly Foundation that underscores the Menil’s importance as an international destination for the study, presentation, and appreciation of Twombly’s work.

Those highlighted in the exhibition cover three decades of the artist’s activity, from the 1950s to the 1980s, and feature a broad range of materials, from graphite to oil paint; techniques such as drawing and collage; and themes that are fundamental to his entire practice, such as classical antiquity, eroticism, and nature.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 9.