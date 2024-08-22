The Menil Collection presents Tacita Dean: "Blind Folly" opening day

The Menil Collection present Tacita Dean: "Blind Folly," the first major museum survey in the United States of work by the British European visual artist who lives and works in Berlin and Los Angeles.

The exhibition, organized in close collaboration with Dean, spotlights her career-defining approach to creating art through unmediated and chance-based drawing processes across a variety of mediums, from film to printmaking.

The show will include new works inspired by the artist’s time in Houston, some following her residency at the Menil’s Cy Twombly Gallery, alongside Dean’s monumental blackboard drawings and groups of rarely shown drawings from her studio on paper, found postcards, and albumen photographs. A separate gallery will present a rotating group of her 16mm films.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 19, 2025.