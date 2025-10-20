The Menil Collection presents "Photography from The Menil Collection: Curated by Wendy Watriss" opening day

The Menil Collection presents "Photography from The Menil Collection: Curated by Wendy Watriss," a presentation of documentary-style photographs that underscore how images can ignite conversation about diverse social realities.

The exhibition features work by Larry Burrows, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Bruce Davidson, Danny Lyon, and Charles Moore, among other significant practitioners in the 20th century who explored varied approaches to capturing unusual moments, from the mundane to the monumental.

The exhibit will be on display through May 31, 2026.