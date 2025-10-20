The Menil Collection presents "Photography from The Menil Collection: Curated by Wendy Watriss" opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Menil Collection

The Menil Collection presents "Photography from The Menil Collection: Curated by Wendy Watriss," a presentation of documentary-style photographs that underscore how images can ignite conversation about diverse social realities.

The exhibition features work by Larry Burrows, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Bruce Davidson, Danny Lyon, and Charles Moore, among other significant practitioners in the 20th century who explored varied approaches to capturing unusual moments, from the mundane to the monumental.

The exhibit will be on display through May 31, 2026.

The Menil Collection presents "Photography from The Menil Collection: Curated by Wendy Watriss," a presentation of documentary-style photographs that underscore how images can ignite conversation about diverse social realities.

The exhibition features work by Larry Burrows, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Bruce Davidson, Danny Lyon, and Charles Moore, among other significant practitioners in the 20th century who explored varied approaches to capturing unusual moments, from the mundane to the monumental.

The exhibit will be on display through May 31, 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.menil.org/exhibition/photography-from-the-menil-collection-curated-by-wendy-watriss

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.