The Menil Collection presents John Akomfrah: "The Hour Of The Dog" opening day

The Menil Collection presents "The Hour Of The Dog," an immersive, multichannel video and sound installation created by British filmmaker and artist John Akomfrah (b. 1957). The work, commissioned by the Menil Collection and the Baltimore Museum of Art, explores the history and legacy of civil rights-era non-violent protests in the American South, specifically the work of young activists who promoted racial equity through marches, protests, and voting registration efforts from 1955 to 1963.

The exhibit will be on display through October 11.