The Menil Collection presents John Akomfrah: "The Hour Of The Dog" opening day

eventdetail
John Akomfrah: The Hour Of The Dog, 2025, (still) Co-commissioned by the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Menil Collection, Houston. © John Akomfrah. Courtesy Smoking Dogs Films and Lisson Gallery

The Menil Collection presents "The Hour Of The Dog," an immersive, multichannel video and sound installation created by British filmmaker and artist John Akomfrah (b. 1957). The work, commissioned by the Menil Collection and the Baltimore Museum of Art, explores the history and legacy of civil rights-era non-violent protests in the American South, specifically the work of young activists who promoted racial equity through marches, protests, and voting registration efforts from 1955 to 1963.

The exhibit will be on display through October 11.

The Menil Collection presents "The Hour Of The Dog," an immersive, multichannel video and sound installation created by British filmmaker and artist John Akomfrah (b. 1957). The work, commissioned by the Menil Collection and the Baltimore Museum of Art, explores the history and legacy of civil rights-era non-violent protests in the American South, specifically the work of young activists who promoted racial equity through marches, protests, and voting registration efforts from 1955 to 1963.

The exhibit will be on display through October 11.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.menil.org/exhibition/john-akomfrah-the-hour-of-the-dog

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.