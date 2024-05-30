The Menil Collection presents "Joe Overstreet: Taking Flight" closing day

The Menil Collection presents Joe Overstreet: "Taking Flight," the first major museum exhibition in nearly 30 years devoted to the work of this pioneering abstract painter.

Renowned for his innovative approach to nonrepresentational painting, American artist Overstreet (1933-2019) consistently sought to intertwine abstraction and social politics. This presentation will include his landmark Flight Pattern series of radially suspended paintings from the early 1970s and bodies of work from the 1960s and 1990s.

Overstreet made a significant contribution to postwar art, positioning abstraction as an expansive tool for exploring the idea of freedom and the Black experience in the United States.