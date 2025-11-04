The Menil Collection presents Dancing with Bob: Rauschenberg, Brown, and Cunningham

Photo courtesy of The Menil Collection

In celebration of the centennial of Robert Rauschenberg’s birth, the Trisha Brown Dance Company and the Merce Cunningham Trust present a special dance event comprising excerpts from Brown’s "Glacial Decoy" (1979) and "Set and Reset" (1983), interwoven with sections of Cunningham’s "Travelogue" (1977).

The program honors Rauschenberg’s artistic collaborations with both choreographers. Members of the Nameless Sound Ensemble perform John Cage’s Telephones and Birds, featured as a companion to the dance.

WHEN

WHERE

Dan Flavin Installation at Richmond Hall
1500 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.menil.org/events/dancing-with-bob-rauschenberg-brown-and-cunningham

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

