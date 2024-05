In conjunction with the Menil Collection's foyer installation: “Moon Landing, 1969” by Japanese-born Conceptual artist On Kawara (1932–2014), the museum will present Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, a 2022 animated coming-of-age film from director Richard Linklater set in Houston in 1969 during the events preceding the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The screening will take place on the Menil's front lawn and is co-presented with the Friends of River Oaks Theatre.