The Menil Collection presents Framing Abstraction: Short Films by Women 1920-1970
Photo courtesy of Lightcone
Framing Abstraction is a short film program that delves into the avant-garde visions of women in cinema during the pivotal years of 1920 to 1970, showcasing their innovative use of visual language, unconventional narratives, and abstract storytelling techniques.
