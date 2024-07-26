The Menil Collection presents Framing Abstraction: Short Films by Women 1920-1970

Photo courtesy of Lightcone

Framing Abstraction is a short film program that delves into the avant-garde visions of women in cinema during the pivotal years of 1920 to 1970, showcasing their innovative use of visual language, unconventional narratives, and abstract storytelling techniques.

WHEN

WHERE

The Menil Collection
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://www.menil.org/events/4340-framing-abstraction-short-films-by-women-1920-1970

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

