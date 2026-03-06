The Kid Laroi in concert

Photo by Trent Munson

The Kid Laroi comes to Houston in support of his new album, Before I Forget.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-kid-laroi-a-perfect-world-houston-texas-05-28-2026/event/3A00644C97FFC395

TICKET INFO

$54-$184

