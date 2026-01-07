The Jung Center presents Lowell Boyers: "Always There" artist reception

The works assembled for "Always There" express, in several different ways, Lowell Boyers' commitment to the art of painting and his long-time practice as a Vajrayana (Tantric) Buddhist. In the course of decades, he has felt no slightest conflict or contradiction in this dual commitment. His painting has been moved by a wide range of factors rooted in artistic principles, but his painting is also informed by a deep and continuing investment in spiritual/philosophical principles.

Buddhism places a great emphasis on awareness and how we perceive, and yet there is also - certainly in Eastern art - a refusal to depart entirely from the laws of nature. That refusal is unmistakable in Boyers' own art, where allusions to landscape, even to figuration, are persistently discernible.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 27.