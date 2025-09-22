The Jung Center presents Laura Spector: "Personal Stories" opening reception

Laura Spector’s "Personal Stories" is an evocative painting exploration of time, grief, loss, technology, and transformation. Drawing inspiration from late 19th-century French poster advertisements - once used to seduce audiences with visual storytelling - Spector adopts their aesthetic to conceal and reveal deeply personal narratives.

Her paintings serve as fragmented diaries, embedding hidden messages within colorful compositions. Each piece is an intimate glimpse into the artist’s subconscious, shaped by the meditative rhythm of swimming laps, hours of therapy, petting cats, and ephemeral thoughts scribbled on scraps of paper scattered throughout her home.

Through surreal imagery, Spector asks: What if I could turn myself inside-out? Peel away my layers? Drown, burn, or explode into fragments - only to find a kernel of truth of what life means in the context of the world we share? Balancing between self-exposure and concealment, "Personal Stories" invites viewers to decode a visual language where dreams and reality intertwine.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 14.