The Jung Center presents DJ Morrow: "Out Of The Strong, Something Sweet"

DJ Morrow is a Houston-based balloon twister turned fine artist who uses intricately detailed balloon sculptures to create dark imagery heavily laden with symbolism. His uncommon upbringing in The Family International, formerly known as The Children of God, influenced many of the themes in his work, much of which explores topics of religion and philosophy, as well as his personal struggles with anxiety and isolation.

In “Out Of The Strong, Something Sweet,” Morrow uses the story of Samson and the lion to come to grips with his cult upbringing. The exhibition will showcase two 6’x7’ paintings that accompany the balloon sculptures, serving as background and extension of the sculpture’s themes. All together, they depict first, the struggle against isolation and alienation from a home-schooled childhood in a cult that fostered an ideology of elitist separation from the world, and second, the conflict of wrestling with a troubled family legacy while also appreciating the wonder and joy experienced around the world while in the cult.



Morrow will be continually expanding the balloon environment during the week-long show, creating a living exhibit that visitors can watch grow and change. On the final day of the show, he will be giving a talk about his experience in The Family International and his journey as a balloon artist. Morrow hopes to encourage a nuanced conversation on the effects of religious cults while showing Houston a side of balloons they’ve never before encountered.