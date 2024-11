The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston will host an author talk and book signing by famed Texas fashion designer Victor Costa, whose tell-all memoir Copycat was released earlier in 2024.

Houston-based fashion blogger Roz Pactor will moderate the talk, which will be followed by an open Q&A portion. Guests will enjoy light bites and wine, as well as the opportunity to purchase their copy of Copycat and have it signed by the author.