The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston presents Italian Contemporary Film Series: Familia

The Italian Cultural & Community Center of Houston will present a screening of Familia as part of its 2025 Italian Contemporary Film Series.

Set in Rome in the early 2000s, Francesco Costabile’s Familia follows 20-year-old Luigi (Francesco Gheghi), who lives with his mother and brother. His father’s return after a decade of absence disrupts the fragile equilibrium of their lives. Barbara Ronchi delivers a gripping performance as Luigi’s mother, a woman torn between protecting her family and facing the ghosts of her past.

The award-winning film explores the lasting scars of domestic violence through the lens of a fractured family trying to rebuild, offering a raw and unsettling look at the cyclical nature of abuse and the challenge of breaking free.

The film will be screened in the original Italian with English subtitles.