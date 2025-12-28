The Horizon Theatre presents 2026 Gala: Midnight In Paris

Midnight In Paris, The Horizon Theatre's 2026 gala is a celebration that encapsulates the spirit of the community, the joy of connection through their performing arts family, and the power of collective action to ensure they are able to continue to provide opportunities for all creatives, entertainment for the community, and arts enrichment.

The gala will transport guests to Paris, complete with an immersive gourmet dining, live entertainment, and a silent auction and raffle. The evening will feature a show, and their actors' Curtain Call awards from the 2025 season.