The Hobby Center presents Houston Is Inspired - [Jk] Creativ: Our Road Home

Our Road Home is an interactive rhythmic production created and directed by native Houston artist Jakari Sherman. Through layered rhythmic storytelling - spoken, rapped, preached, and sung - the work honors the communal labor and ingenuity that built spaces of freedom across time.

The body is the central instrument of music and movement in Our Road Home, affirming that the power to create and preserve freedom resides within us. The percussive tradition of stepping, as well as drumming and vocal textures combine to highlight the agency of those who claimed their autonomy.

Inspired by the legacy of Houston’s Freedmen’s Town, the work asks: Once freedom is gained, how do we live in it, preserve it, and pass it on when the pull of bondage lingers near?

The production is part of The Hobby Center's Houston Is Inspired series.