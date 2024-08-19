The Hobby Center presents Beyond Broadway: Cheyenne Jackson - Signs of Life

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Jackson

Television and film actor, singer, and songwriter Cheyenne Jackson was most recently seen in Call Me Kat, as well as the Saved By The Bell revival, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and Disney’s Descendants 3. He has also starred in the critically acclaimed HBO biopic of Liberace, Behind the Candelabra, and appeared in American Woman,Full Circle, Glee, and 30 Rock. On Broadway, Cheyenne made his debut understudying both male leads in the Tony Award®-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. He originated the role of Matthew in the off-Broadway musical Altar Boyz and took on his first leading role in All Shook Up. Additional Broadway credits include Xanadu, Damn Yankees, Finian’s Rainbow, The Performers, and Into the Woods.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/cheyenne-jackson-signs-of-life/

TICKET INFO

$42.40-$247

