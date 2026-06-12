The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Houston Is Inspired - Jalen Baker: RePaved
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Photo by Annie Mulligan
In RePaved, vibraphonist Jalen Baker brings the stories of Houston’s Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards to life through a new suite of jazz music featuring a nine-piece chamber ensemble. Drawing on histories like Freedmen’s Town and Juneteenth, RePaved connects past and present, revealing how these communities continue to shape the city people know today.
In RePaved, vibraphonist Jalen Baker brings the stories of Houston’s Third, Fourth, and Fifth Wards to life through a new suite of jazz music featuring a nine-piece chamber ensemble. Drawing on histories like Freedmen’s Town and Juneteenth, RePaved connects past and present, revealing how these communities continue to shape the city people know today.
WHEN
WHERE
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://my.thehobbycenter.org/8436/8437
TICKET INFO
$20-$65
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