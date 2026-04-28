The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Breaking Bread: Joe Kwon

eventdetail
Bryce Duffy

Breaking Bread is a new series presented by the Hobby Center in partnership with James Beard Award-winning chef and TV host Chris Shepherd, who trades his culinary jacket for a mic and sits down with creatives and thinkers who inspire him and who’ve influenced culture for unscripted chats about experiences that shaped them.

This event will feature Joe Kwon - known to many as the cellist of The Avett Brothers - joins Shepherd for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation about curiosity, craft, and creativity. Born in South Korea and raised in High Point, North Carolina, the self-described foodie shares his roots on stages around the world as they explore his path from lifelong musician - with a detour through computer science - to artist, wine enthusiast, and collaborator, reflecting on how discipline and instinct shape everything he pursues, from music to food. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how passions evolve, how ideas connect across worlds, and why a melody or a shared meal can mean more than the moment itself.

Breaking Bread is a new series presented by the Hobby Center in partnership with James Beard Award-winning chef and TV host Chris Shepherd, who trades his culinary jacket for a mic and sits down with creatives and thinkers who inspire him and who’ve influenced culture for unscripted chats about experiences that shaped them.

This event will feature Joe Kwon - known to many as the cellist of The Avett Brothers - joins Shepherd for a thoughtful, wide-ranging conversation about curiosity, craft, and creativity. Born in South Korea and raised in High Point, North Carolina, the self-described foodie shares his roots on stages around the world as they explore his path from lifelong musician - with a detour through computer science - to artist, wine enthusiast, and collaborator, reflecting on how discipline and instinct shape everything he pursues, from music to food. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how passions evolve, how ideas connect across worlds, and why a melody or a shared meal can mean more than the moment itself.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thehobbycenter.org/events/breaking-bread-a-conversation-hosted-by-chris-shepherd-with-joe-kwon/

TICKET INFO

$35-$80

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