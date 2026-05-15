The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Breaking Bread: A Michelin Roundtable

Breaking Bread is a new series presented by the Hobby Center in partnership with James Beard Award-winning chef and TV host Chris Shepherd. He trades his culinary jacket for a mic and sits down with creatives and thinkers who inspire him and who’ve influenced culture for unscripted chats about experiences that shaped them.

Three of Houston’s Michelin-starred chefs - Emmanuel Chavez (Tatemó), Felipe Riccio (March), and Mayank Istwal (Musaafer) - will join Chris for an honest, wide-ranging conversation about what a star really means for their kitchens and their teams.

They’ll debate whether rankings push the industry forward or hold it back, reflect on the turning points that shaped their paths, and share the lessons behind becoming some of the city’s most celebrated chefs.

It’s a rare behind-the-scenes look at success, pressure, creativity, and what it takes to build something that lasts.