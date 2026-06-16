The Health Museum presents Making History, Making Change, The Journey Continues: Progress and Promise in Cancer Research

The Health Museum present a look into one of medicine’s most important stories: the past, present, and future of cancer research. Modern advances are changing how we detect and treat cancer, and this conversation will explore the journey from discovery to cure.

During this one-hour conversation, expert speakers will explore the history of cancer research and the patient advocacy that has shaped it. They will discuss how trust, transparency, and reciprocity shape the relationship between the public and the research community, as well as the pressures and possibilities facing science today.

The talk will also touch on the growing influence of artificial intelligence in medical research and the importance of making sure that research advances benefit the people who need them most.