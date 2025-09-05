The Health Museum presents “InnerSections: Beyond the 77 Minutes”
Photo by Sarah Sudhoff
The Health Museum will host “InnerSections: Beyond the 77 Minutes,” a powerful afternoon of storytelling, reflections, and community dialogue surrounding the current exhibit “77 Minutes,” a photographic installation that honors the Robb Elementary School shooting victims and their families.
WHEN
WHERE
The Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://thehealthmuseum.org/events/innersections/
TICKET INFO
$10-$15
