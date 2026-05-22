The Health Museum presents Health Heroes Gala

The Health Museum will celebrate the people and institutions that play a critical role in creating a healthier world at the annual Health Heroes Gala. This event will honor the University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine. The gala will feature an evening of dinner, cocktails, a live auction, music, and dancing.
The Health Museum will celebrate the people and institutions that play a critical role in creating a healthier world at the annual Health Heroes Gala. This event will honor the University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine. The gala will feature an evening of dinner, cocktails, a live auction, music, and dancing.
WHEN
WHERE
Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District
5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://thehealthmuseum.org/events/gala/
TICKET INFO
$750-$50,000
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.