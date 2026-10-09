The Health Museum presents "Body Worlds: Inside Life" opening day

The Health Museum will debut "Body Worlds: Inside Life," a newly curated exhibition that invites visitors to explore the inner workings of the human body.

The all-new exhibition showcases authentic plastinated human specimens to reveal the hidden systems - such as the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems - that keep the body moving, breathing, and living.

The exhibition features real human specimens, from complete bodies to individual organs and intricate anatomical slices, offering a fascinating look at the structures and processes that sustain life.

The exhibition will remain on display through a TBD date in 2028.