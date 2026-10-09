The Health Museum presents "Body Worlds: Inside Life" opening day

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The Health Museum

The Health Museum will debut "Body Worlds: Inside Life," a newly curated exhibition that invites visitors to explore the inner workings of the human body.

The all-new exhibition showcases authentic plastinated human specimens to reveal the hidden systems - such as the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems - that keep the body moving, breathing, and living.

The exhibition features real human specimens, from complete bodies to individual organs and intricate anatomical slices, offering a fascinating look at the structures and processes that sustain life.

The exhibition will remain on display through a TBD date in 2028.

The Health Museum will debut "Body Worlds: Inside Life," a newly curated exhibition that invites visitors to explore the inner workings of the human body.

The all-new exhibition showcases authentic plastinated human specimens to reveal the hidden systems - such as the nervous, respiratory, and musculoskeletal systems - that keep the body moving, breathing, and living.

The exhibition features real human specimens, from complete bodies to individual organs and intricate anatomical slices, offering a fascinating look at the structures and processes that sustain life.

The exhibition will remain on display through a TBD date in 2028.

WHEN

WHERE

The Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://thehealthmuseum.org/exhibits/bodyworlds/

TICKET INFO

$15
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