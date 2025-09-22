The Health Museum presents “Age in Our Times” opening reception

The Health Museum will debut their newest exhibition, “Age in Our Times,” as part of its Healing Arts Program.

Through an open call for art, The Health Museum received over 150 submissions of visual art and writing - each reimagining aging as a deeply human journey and illuminating life’s later chapters in fresh, inspiring ways. From these artworks, 30 were selected to showcase in the exhibition, spanning mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, sculpture, and photography.

Visitors will also experience 13 written pieces in a unique way via recordings by the artists themselves and accessed through retro pay phones within the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 23, 2026.