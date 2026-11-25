The Harris Center will present its fifth annual Blueprint Holiday Market, featuring local vendors who are individuals with autism, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or organizations that support the IDD community.

Shoppers can browse a variety of handmade and original items, including paintings, photography, jewelry, home décor, hand-sewn beanies, and more.

This year's market will feature a record number of vendors, including first-time participants and young entrepreneurs as young as 14. Blueprint provides vendors with an opportunity to gain business experience, connect with customers and build confidence while sharing their creativity with the community.