The Great Houston Pie Run

At the Great Houston Pie Race, participants will kick off the race with a complimentary beverage and mini pie. Runners can choose from a half marathon, 10K, 5K, or a Kids and Family 1K. Top finishers from each gender and age group will receive awards.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Ainsley’s Angels Southeast Texas, which supports individuals with disabilities in endurance events; The Asher House Animal Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates animals in need; and LifeGift Organ Donation, which coordinates organ donations.

The races start just north of the intersection of TC Jester Boulevard and W. 20th Street.