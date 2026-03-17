The Great Age Movement presents Great Age on the Green

The Great Age Movement, a nonprofit dedicated to activating and empowering seniors through dynamic wellness programming, is partnering with Discovery Green Conservancy to present the inaugural Great Age on the Green, a health and wellness music festival and fashion show.

Designed to inspire movement, connection and joyful longevity, this family-friendly celebration will spotlight the power of staying active, engaged and stylish at every stage of life. Beloved The Young and the Restless star Kate Linder will emcee the afternoon, setting the tone for a festival packed with live performances by John Nevitt and Houston’s blues sensation Diunna Greenleaf. DJ Diva Beats will keep the momentum going in the intergenerational dance zone, spinning crowd favorites that invite guests of all ages to move their bodies. The Houston Ballet will also offer a class in Dance2Thrive at the event.