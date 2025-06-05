The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston presents Iolanthe

eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston, Houston’s longest-running opera company, will present Iolanthe, a hallmark of Gilbert and Sullivan’s signature satire thatcheerily blends fantasy and pointed social commentary. It skewers the British legal system, the House of Lords, and Victorian sensibilities all with clever wit and a charming score.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://gilbertandsullivan.org/tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
