The Garden Theatre presents Who's Holiday

Photo courtesy of The Garden Theatre

Who's Holiday! Is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who, now all grown up and residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit, as she recalls (in between bong rips) that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

Starring in this hilarious one-woman show is Houston favorite Chaney Moore, who returns to The Garden Theatre stage after appearing in White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thegardentheatre.org/2024-2025-season

TICKET INFO

