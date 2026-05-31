The Garden Theatre presents Musical Theatre Extravaganza

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Photo courtesy of The Garden Theatre
The Musical Theatre Extravaganza includes three separate performances jam-packed into one weekend.
- June 12 and 13 (8 pm): Songs for a New World is the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, a moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, meeting a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of his humble beginnings to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams ... and a soulless marriage.
- June 13 (2 pm): Wendy Taylor will present her one-woman cabaret, Not Your Ingenue, which flips the script on who gets to take center stage. The production trades wide-eyed innocence for unapologetic confidence, delivering a night of bold, belt-it-to-the-back-row anthems. With soaring vocals, sharp storytelling, and just the right amount of bite, Not Your Ingenue celebrates women who know exactly who they are ... and aren’t afraid to sing it at full volume.
- June 14: From Seed To Stage celebrates five extraordinary seasons of The Garden Theatre with a one-night-only cabaret event bringing together the artists who made it all possible. Featuring dozens of returning cast members from past productions (Into The Woods, Cruel Intentions, Bonnie & Clyde, Reefer Madness, The Color Purple, Assassins, Company, and more), this special reunion performance revisits some of the most memorable moments from our musicals, reimagined, reignited, and performed live on one stage.
The Musical Theatre Extravaganza includes three separate performances jam-packed into one weekend.
- June 12 and 13 (8 pm): Songs for a New World is the first musical from Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, a moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, meeting a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of his humble beginnings to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams ... and a soulless marriage.
- June 13 (2 pm): Wendy Taylor will present her one-woman cabaret, Not Your Ingenue, which flips the script on who gets to take center stage. The production trades wide-eyed innocence for unapologetic confidence, delivering a night of bold, belt-it-to-the-back-row anthems. With soaring vocals, sharp storytelling, and just the right amount of bite, Not Your Ingenue celebrates women who know exactly who they are ... and aren’t afraid to sing it at full volume.
- June 14: From Seed To Stage celebrates five extraordinary seasons of The Garden Theatre with a one-night-only cabaret event bringing together the artists who made it all possible. Featuring dozens of returning cast members from past productions (Into The Woods, Cruel Intentions, Bonnie & Clyde, Reefer Madness, The Color Purple, Assassins, Company, and more), this special reunion performance revisits some of the most memorable moments from our musicals, reimagined, reignited, and performed live on one stage.
WHEN
WHERE
MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thegardentheatre.org/musicaltheatre
TICKET INFO
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