The Garden Theatre presents Company

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Photo courtesy of The Garden Theatre

The Garden Theatre closes its 5th anniversary season with Stephen Sondheim’s classic Company, starring Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden as Bobby alongside a cast made up entirely of Garden Theatre favorites.

On the night of his 35th birthday, Bobby finds himself unable to decide on a wish as he blows out his candles. A confirmed bachelor surrounded by “those good and crazy people” - his married friends—Bobby is torn between accepting his life as it is and wondering if something (or someone) is missing.

Through a series of dinner parties, first dates, and candid conversations, Bobby explores the highs, lows, and absurdities of modern relationships, gaining insight into marriage, commitment, and his own persistent bachelorhood.

Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical is a mature, intelligent, and wildly funny look at love, vulnerability, and what it truly means to be alive.

The Garden Theatre closes its 5th anniversary season with Stephen Sondheim’s classic Company, starring Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden as Bobby alongside a cast made up entirely of Garden Theatre favorites.

On the night of his 35th birthday, Bobby finds himself unable to decide on a wish as he blows out his candles. A confirmed bachelor surrounded by “those good and crazy people” - his married friends—Bobby is torn between accepting his life as it is and wondering if something (or someone) is missing.

Through a series of dinner parties, first dates, and candid conversations, Bobby explores the highs, lows, and absurdities of modern relationships, gaining insight into marriage, commitment, and his own persistent bachelorhood.

Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical is a mature, intelligent, and wildly funny look at love, vulnerability, and what it truly means to be alive.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.thegardentheatre.org/company

TICKET INFO

$25-$30

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