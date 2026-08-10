The Garden Club of Houston presents Bulb and Plant Mart

The Garden Club of Houston's Bulb & Plant Mart offers top-quality bulbs from the best growers around the United States and abroad. Examples of bulbs offered for sale include Amaryllis, Anemones, Crocuses, Daffodils, Freesias, Hyacinths, Irises, Ranunculi, and varieties of Tulips and Watsonias.

Additionally, Garden Club of Houston volunteers grow true native plants grown from seed. These often hard to find natives are sold in six plant collections, one each of six different species. These plant collections will include plants with different bloom times, color, and shape to support more native birds, insects, bees, and butterflies.

Additional special exhibits will include the live butterfly tent from The Museum of Natural Science Cockrell Butterfly Center. The GCH Conservation Booth will feature a variety of native and drought tolerant plants curated by experts in ecological conservation and education.

Proceeds from the Bulb and Plant Mart are used for the purposes of stimulating the interest in and knowledge of gardening, enhancing the beauty of our community, and protecting and restoring our fragile ecosystem.