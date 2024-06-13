The Ensemble Theatre presents Passage on the Panama: A Theatrical Brunch Experience
Image courtesy of The Ensemble Theatre
The Ensemble Theatre will present their next #SundayFunDay theatrical brunch experience, Passage on The Panama. Guests can enjoy a brunch menu along with live music and entertainment during the brunch.
The brunch immediately preceded the Sunday matinee production of Pullman Porter Blues; tickets for the production are separate.
