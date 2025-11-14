The Easy Credit Dance Theater presents USA Vamp

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bucky Rea

USA Vamp casts an angry, comic spotlight on the rise of American authoritarianism. Featuring an original score by Richie Hubscher, the show combines a splattering of pop culture, Christian white nationalism, entitled ignorance, and a pinch of fascist hot sauce.

WHEN

WHERE

Super Happy Fun Land
3801 Polk St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usa-vamp-tickets-1873342230039

TICKET INFO

$16-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
