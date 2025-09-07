The Drunk Shakespeare Society presents Drunk Dracula

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Drunk Dracula

Drunk Dracula is a hilarious new show in which one actor takes five shots of whiskey and attempts an epic retelling of Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor. It'll be a spooky night of booze-infused laughs ... and maybe even a bit of necking.

WHEN

WHERE

The Emerald Theatre
412 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://drunkdracula.com/

TICKET INFO

$49-$89

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
