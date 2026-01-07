The Dream Affect Foundation presents "The Black Experience: Past, Present and Future"

Curated by The Dream Affect Foundation, "The Black Experience: Past, Present and Future" is a group exhibition presented during Black History Month that considers Black artistic practice as both an archive and a catalyst.

The exhibition brings together six contemporary artists whose works reflect the enduring influence of history while asserting bold, forward-thinking visions of Black life, identity, and imagination. It features works by Lauren Luna, Romeo Robinson, Craig “TheArtist” Carter, Corey Haynes, Lanre Buraimoh, and John Whaley Jr., spanning varied visual languages - each distinct, yet united by a shared engagement with cultural memory, resilience, and creative sovereignty.

Rather than framing Black history as static or commemorative, Inherited Futures positions it as living, evolving, and unfinished. The works on view speak to lineage, personal mythology, social consciousness, and futurity - inviting collectors to consider how today’s Black artists are shaping the culture of tomorrow.

The exhibition is presented with an eye toward connoisseurship and legacy collecting. Each artwork represents not only aesthetic and conceptual rigor, but also a meaningful opportunity to steward voices that are actively defining the future of contemporary Art.

Proceeds from artwork acquisitions will directly support university art students in financial need, extending the impact to education and professional artistic development.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 28.