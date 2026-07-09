The Consulate General of France in Houston and the Alliance Française de Houston presents Bastille Day

The Consulate General of France in Houston and the Alliance Française de Houston will present Bastille Day, Houston’s largest celebration of French culture and friendship.

This special edition will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of French-American friendship, honoring the historic alliance and enduring cultural ties between France and the United States.

The outdoor festival will feature children’s activities, photo booth experiences, French food & dessert, wine, beer & cocktail bars, live music & entertainment, dancing, community activities, and more.